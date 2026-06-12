Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspect Involved in Multiple Burglaries in SLO County 06.12.2026





The county sheriff’s office arrested a 27-year-old earlier this week on four felony burglary charges, and one count of attempted burglary.

The sheriff’s office says they began an investigation into a series of commercial burglaries that began in April 2026, and spanned multiple areas in the county, including Cambria, Cayucos, San Simeon, and Templeton. Businesses impacted include the San Simeon post office, Artifacts Gallery, Mclean Jewelry, and Upscale Resale.

“Detectives served search warrants at a location in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. At that time evidence was recovered and connected to several burglaries,” the sheriff’s office says. Ryan Coats was found to be in possession of stolen property from a burglary in San Luis Obispo that same day.

Investigators determined Coats has an extensive criminal history, and is associated with numerous burglaries outside of San Luis Obispo county.