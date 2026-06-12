CA Mid-State Fair Debuts Quiet Corner For Kids Day 06.12.2026

The California mid-state fair announced the introduction of a new Quiet Zone for children and families for kids day at the fair.

The kindness corner is a designated space that will offer families a quiet space focused on kindness, inclusion, and well-being. The idea was inspired by a fair proposal developed by 2025 Miss California mid-state fair queen Skye Davis, as part of her participation in the Miss California mid-state fair scholarship pageant.

The Kindness Corner will debut Friday, July 24th. Kids day is one of the most popular fair family-focused day; children ages 12 and under receive free fair admission.

The public is also invited to attend the miss California mid-state fair scholarship pageant on Wednesday, July 15th at 6 pm on the 805 Frontier stage.