3 People Killed in Crash Near Lompoc 06.07.2023

Three people were killed early Tuesday in a head-on collision near Lompoc.

The California Highway Patrol says a Kia Sedan was heading southbound on Highway 1, south of Constellation Road just before 6 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and collided with a Chevy truck, killing all three people in the car.

The two people in the truck received minor injuries and were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Northbound Highway 1 in the area was closed for more than two hours due to the crash.

The accident is under investigation.