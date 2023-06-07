SLO Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Bar Fight 06.07.2023

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in a fight with a third person in Avila Beach in May.

Deputies said the fight took place at Mr. Rick’s Bar on May 13th at approximately 10 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck, according to the Sheriffs Office.

Surveillance images of the incident released by the Sheriff’s Office showed the two men, one wearing a red cap & the other a white cap. The men are believed to be from the Fresno or Bakersfield area.

If anyone has information on these two men, please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4913.