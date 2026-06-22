33rd Hot El Camino Cruise Nite Registration Open 06.22.2026

The city of Atascadero’s 33rd Hot El Camino Cruise Nite will be returning Friday, August 21st from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

This year a new route will be in place, up and down El Camino Real in Atascadero. The Cruise Nite starts off on Friday night, August 21st from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, and will continue August 22nd with the Mid-State Cruizers Car Show from 10 am to 3 pm at the Atascadero lake park.

Registration for cruising vehicles is now open, and this year will feature a cap of 200 vehicle passes. Mail-in pre-registration will be accepted through August 1st, and walk-in pre-registration will be accepted through Friday, August 21st at 4 pm sharp.

Registration offices are at the Colony Park Community Center, 5599 Traffic way.