City of Atascadero to Consider State Compliant Regulations For Sidewalk Vendors 06.22.2026

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night at 6.

The agenda only contains several consent calendar items, and one management report. On the consent calendar is an item to purchase the parking space at 5655 Capistrano avenue, or Stadium park. In the management reports is a proposed update for sidewalk vendor regulations in the city. Sidewalk vendors are defined as any vehicle, wagon, or pushcart that is self-propelled or can be pushed/pulled, which displays food. The city’s regulations for sidewalk vendors must comply with updates under senate bill 635, effective January 1st. 635 “adds significant vendor privacy and data protection requirements” for sidewalk vendors. It prohibits the city from collecting criminal history, background information, immigration status, or requiring fingerprints for sidewalk vending permits or business applications.

The city is also prohibited from sharing identifiable information with federal law enforcement or immigration enforcement agencies. Staff is asking the council for directions on regulating sidewalk vending in the city to become fully compliant with SB635.