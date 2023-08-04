36th Street Campus Town Hall Meeting on Monday 08.04.2023

The special town hall meeting for public comment on the 36th street campus will be on Monday, August 7th from 6 to 8 in the evening at the Paso Robles high school performing arts center.

The agenda for the meeting is currently available online. Staff will present the current information and findings on the 36th street campus, review the full QNA document that is available online, and a public comment session will follow.

