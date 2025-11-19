3CE Releases Final Statement For Services Starting in 2025 – 11.19.2024

11.18.2420Intro20PressRelease_FINAL

Central Coast Community Energy has released a final statement regarding their partnership with the county of San Luis Obispo & city of Atascadero.

The city of Atascadero and the county voted to join 3CE in 2022 and 2023, the release says, which completes its service to the central coast region. 3CE says they provide electricity to customers to nearly every coastal city and county from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara.

Starting January 1, 2025, customers in Atascadero and unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo county will be automatically enrolled in 3CE service unless they choose to opt out.

Those enrolled in online billing with PG&E will receive a notification by email, and others will receive their notification by mail.

Notices are being sent throughout the months of November and December, and will once again be sent in February and March 2025.