4th Annual SafetyFest at Paso Robles This Saturday 6.05.2025

The 4th annual SafetyFest will be taking place this Saturday in the Paso Robles downtown city park from 10 am to 3 pm.

The event is presented by city of Paso Robles, Fire and Emergency Services, and the North County Community Emergency Response Team.

The event features hands-on demonstrations, safety instructions, disaster preparedness activities, and more. The event includes a kids zone with sack races, tug-o-war, corn-hole, and hula hoops.

Visit the gazebo during the event to enter into drawings for prizes. And food trucks will be on site to offer pizza, shaved ice, and Greek food.

The full program is available at: safetyfest.live.