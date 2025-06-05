Cal Poly Financial Aid Office Vandalized From Pro-Palestinian Activists 6.05.2025

Cal Poly’s financial aid and student accounts office was vandalized Wednesday afternoon from a group of five pro-Palestinian activists.

Cal Poly’s president, Jeffrey Armstrong, detailed the event, saying these 5 individuals entered the office and spray-painted graffiti on the walls, windows, furniture, computers, and floors. There were no injuries from staff at the time, but Armstrong says it was traumatizing for the employees and students who were in the office.

The suspects fled the scene when Cal Poly police officers arrived, but two have been identified and are in custody for questioning.

Armstrong said “Anyone who views this kind of shortsighted, disgusting and illegal activity as acceptable has no place at Cal Poly and will be rooted out.”