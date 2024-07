Six vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound highway 101 in Paso Robles yesterday at around 5:20 pm, near the intersection of 46 west.

Traffic backed up significantly in both directions as a result of the crash. The California Highway Patrol says one of the vehicles involved in the crash was fully engulfed in flames.

No major injuries were reported, and the vehicle fire was eventually extinguished.

No further information is available at this time.