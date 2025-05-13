6 Year-Old Dies From Being Left Inside Car, Father Arrested 5.13.2025

ReyesEstrada

Passing of a Student

A student that attended Pat Butler elementary school has recently passed away.

This was announced by the school district in a release yesterday afternoon, though they are unable to provide official details at this time. Currently an investigation is being conducted alongside law enforcement.

The Paso Robles police department says a six-year-old passed away Saturday evening at Twin Cities hospital. The child’s father 27-year-old, Briant ReyesEstrada transported the child to the hospital, and it was determined the child likely died of heat-induced injuries while inside of a vehicle.

Reyesestrada is suspected of leaving his child inside of his vehicle Saturday while he worked his shift at the Paso Robles Inn. He has been arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

The police department is requesting anyone with further information, who was in the parking lot of the Paso Robles Inn on May 10th, to contact them.