SLO Co Airport Offers Aviation Career Pathway at Arroyo Grande High School 5.13.2025

The county department of airports announced they have partnered with the Lucia Mar school district to introduce aviation career and technical education pathways at Arroyo Grande high school.

With this partnership, Arroyo Grande high school will implement a school curriculum designed to engage students in aerospace and aviation careers.

This nationally recognized curriculum was developed by the aircraft owners and pilots association. This will provide a comprehensive foundation for aviation principles and industry career pathways, including steps to gaining a pilot license.

Students will gain hands-on experience, real-world knowledge, and access to industry mentors to help them explore careers as pilots, air traffic controllers, aerospace engineers, and more.