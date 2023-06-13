$63 Million Verdict Against Chevron 06.13.2023

Last week, a jury in Santa Maria reached a $63 million verdict against Union Oil Company of California, a Chevron subsidiary, for covering up a toxic chemical pit in Santa Maria back in the 70s.

According to attorneys, in 1985, Kevin Wright built his home on land he purchased not knowing that it had been a chemical pit for Union Oil Company. Wright lived in that house for about two years but 27 years later, he was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer that can be caused by benzene exposure.

The jury awarded Wright $22 million dollars in compensatory damages and $41 million in punitive damages. Jeff Moore, a Chevron Corporation’s Public Affairs Advisor said in a statement: “We strongly disagree with the jury’s decisions to award compensatory and punitive damages.” “The site was cleaned up per regulatory standards, and in 2016 the Santa Barbara Health Department issued a ‘no further action’ letter.”

Moore said Union Oil Company of California plans to appeal once the final judgment has been entered.