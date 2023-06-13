San Simeon Official Settles Lawsuit w/SLO Co DA 06.13.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office announced in a press release, it has reached a settlement with San Simeon Community Services District (CSD) manager, Charles Grace.

The Monday release detailed a 2021 civil lawsuit against Grace and his company, Grace Environmental Services. The lawsuit alleged that Grace’s position as CSD manager and owner of Grace Environmental Services (GES) violated California conflict-of-interest laws.

GES was contracted by the CSD to perform a bulk of district’s water and wastewater facility services, while Grace administered finances and provided management to the CSD. This put Grace and his company in ‘a position of self-dealing,’ according to the release.

Grace and GES will pay $75,000 as part of the settlement, and GES will no longer provide services to the district once a new contractor is found.