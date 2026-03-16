Firewise Community 03.16.2026

Press Release Firewise Community

The city of Paso Robles has announced that a segment of the west side of Paso Robles has officially been approved as a Firewise USA Community, marking it as the first Firewise designation within the city.

Firewise USA is “a national program… that recognizes communities actively working to reduce wildfire risk. Participation helps communities organize around wildfire preparedness while strengthening partnerships between residents and fire agencies,” according to the city.

The city says regulations require insurance companies to recognize Firewise designated communities, and provide potential insurance discounts to properties located in those communities. The boundaries of the west Paso Robles Firewise Community include all properties located west of Vine street, from 1st street to 24th street.

While additional work remains, the Firewise designation represents a significant milestone in strengthening wildfire preparedness.