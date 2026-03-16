Inmate Dies at San Luis Obispo County Jail 03.16.2026

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office has released details of a reported inmate death in the county jail.

The inmate, 48-year-old Trenidad Castilleja of San Luis Obispo was pronounced dead on Saturday, March 14th at approximately 8:59 pm.

The sheriff’s office says medication was being dispensed to incarcerated persons at the county jail, and they recognized that Castilleja was in medical distress. Custody and nursing staff immediately attempted to render medical aid and CPR to Castilleja until paramedics arrived.

The sheriff’s office says Castilleja was arrested on December 18th, 2024, and had been in custody on three separate cases. Two cases were resolved, and he was pending sentencing on a third at the time of his death. Castilleja, according to the sheriff’s office “had a long history of being booked into the jail with more than 24 such occurrences since 1998.”

The cause of death is unknown, and no foul play is suspected.