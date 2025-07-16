9-1-1 Outage For AT&T Customers in Rural Areas 7.16.2025

Yesterday morning, a 9-1-1 outage affected residents with landline phone numbers beginning with (805) 472 in some rural areas of the county.

The sheriff’s office says the outage started at about 10:58 am yesterday, and affected approximately 405 landlines in the Oak Shores, Bradley, and lake Nacimiento areas.

For the duration of the outage, the landlines were unable to make calls outside of the (805) 472 exchange, including calls to 9-1-1 or non-emergency sheriff’s office dispatch line. The sheriff’s office was later notified at about 5 pm yesterday that the outage had been resolved.

Cell phones were able to call 9-1-1 in the areas during the outage, and residents were encouraged to ensure their neighbors were aware of the outage and had a way to call for help if needed.