California Mid-State Fair Starts Today 7.16.2025

Today is the first day of the California Mid-State Fair, running through July 27th.

The mid-state fair’s opening ceremony will be held this afternoon at 3:45 pm at the main gate. The ceremony will feature a festive rope drop and entertainment, and inside, guests can enjoy free carnival rides all day long. The first 100 guests will also be receiving special prizes.

A shuttle service will be in place throughout the city of Paso Robles, offering patrons the opportunity to park off-site and catch a free ride to the fair. Shuttle services start at 4 pm daily. Pickup locations are the Albertson’s parking lot at the city bus stop, city hall at 10th and Spring, and Lowe’s hardware at the main parking lot.

The fair’s annual industrial arts auction preview will take place Thursday at 11 am in the Edna Valley barn, followed by the auction and awards. The industrial arts auction features a variety of projects from high school students across San Luis Obispo county: barbecues, trailers, shop benches, porch swings, coffee tables, wine racks and more.