911 Outage Resolved in San Luis Obispo County 7.23.2025

A 911 service outage affected both landline and cellular calls in parts of San Luis Obispo county this past day.

Affected areas included San Miguel, Arroyo Grande, and Nipomo. The sheriff’s office announced this morning at that of 8:09 am, the service was restored, and 911 calls should be fully operational.

If you encounter difficulties or issues reaching 911, you are advised to try again from a different phone should this happen, or contact the sheriff’s office directly at the non-emergency dispatch line: (805) 781 – 4550.