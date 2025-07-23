Mid-State Fair Schedule For Wednesday, July 23rd – 7.23.2025

Here are some of the events, activities, and concerts you can enjoy at the mid-state fair today:

This morning, at 8:30 am will be a beef breeding show at the Paso Robles pavilion.

The dairy goat showmanship followed by the dairy goat show will take place at the livestock pavilion at 9 am.

10 am will have cattle, sheep, & market goat costume contests, then the beef lead, ladies, and lads lead shows at the Paso Robles pavilion.

The fair opens this afternoon at 4 pm with the carnivals, exhibits, and food & drinks.

Barnyard racers starts at 4:30 pm & 6 pm at the south gate.

5 pm will have pacific animal productions show on the headliner stage.

The watermelon eating contests start at the headliner stage at 5:45 pm.

Cheap Trip takes the Mission Square stage at 7 pm.

Docksiders at the 805 Beer Frontier stage at 8 pm.

And tonight in the Chumash grandstand arena at 7:30 pm, country music superstar: Bailey Zimmerman.

And there’s plenty more to enjoy at the mid-state fair today. Schedules for each day can be found at: midstatefair.com.