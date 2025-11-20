$935k in Federal Funding Secured For New Fire Engine in Cambria 11.20.2025

Representative Jimmy Panetta’s office announced he has helped secure $935,000 in federal funding for the Cambria Community Services District fire department.

The funds will go to the purchasing of a new type 1 fire engine, a state-of-the-art engine expected to improve the fire department’s ability to serve and protect Cambria’s community. Cambria, according to representative Panetta’s office, has been designated as a high fire hazard severity zone, historically threatened by wildfires. This past year, both engines have suffered mechanical issues, taking them offline and forcing the department to borrow an engine from the Paso Robles fire department.

General manager of the Cambria Community Services District, Matthew Mcelhenie said “this critical funding ensures our firefighters have the reliable, modern equipment they need to protect Cambria for years to come.”

The funding secured is delivered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development’s community facilities program.