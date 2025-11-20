Highway 58 to Close at El Camino Real in Santa Margarita For Maintenance 11.20.2025

Caltrans has announced there will be a closure of highway 58 and El Camino Real in Santa Margarita.

The closure starts Saturday, November 22nd at 6 am, and goes through Tuesday, November 25th at noon. Caltrans says during this closure, travelers will leave highway 58 and detour on Encina avenue and H street before returning to the highway.

Message signs will alert travelers to the closure and indicate the established detour. The closure is for Union Pacific railroad to perform a full rehabilitation and maintenance project at the railroad crossing.