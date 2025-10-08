95th Annual Pioneer Day 10.08.2025

The 95th Annual Pioneer Day Parade and activities starts this Saturday, October 11th at 10 am in downtown Paso Robles.

The parade will start at 16th and Spring street, and end in the surrounding city park. In the parade, expect to see antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, youth groups, church groups, floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and more.

This year’s theme for the floats is “95th Pioneer Playlist,” where floats are encouraged to represent the theme in their float decorations, with a cash prize of $500 for the best depiction.

The children’s pet show starts at 8 am in the downtown park gazebo with a pet costume contest. The little cowboy and cowgirl contests start at 8:15 am.

Following the parade will be the annual bean feed, whiskerino contest, horseshoe pitching contest, antique equipment display, history at the Pioneer museum, and pioneer day games in the Paso Robles event center.