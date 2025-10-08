Applications For Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Board of Directors Now Open 10.08.2025

The Paso Robles & Templeton chamber of commerce invites community members and leaders to apply for their 2026 & 2027 board of directors.

Working as chamber leadership means promoting economic vitality, empowering leaders, championing businesses, fostering engagement, and honoring the area’s history. Applications are due October 21st. Applicants must have a current chamber membership in good standing, and will serve a two year term, starting January 1st, and going through December 31st of the following year. A summary of expectations can be found with the application.

Board members must attend all board meetings as reasonably possible, maintain strict confidentiality of board meetings, promote and participate at other official chamber meetings, represent the chamber in a professional manner at all times, and perform other such duties as reasonably requested by the chair of the board of directors.