A Charter For SLO County 04.07.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors decided to move forward on developing a charter which will change how vacancies on the board are filled.

You may remember that when supervisor Paul Texiera died in office. Governor Jerry Brown appointed Caren Ray to replace him. So the 4th district went from a conservative supervisor to a liberal one.

When supervisor Adam Hill died in office of a drug overdose, governor Gavin Newsom appointed his planning commissioner, Dawn Ortiz, to replace Adam Hill.

This charter will allow voters to decide who replaces a supervisor who dies in office. Same holds true for other county wide elected officials.

Yesterday, the supervisors direct staff to move forward on developing a charter for the county.