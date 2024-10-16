A Town Art Hop Returning November 1st – 10.16.2024

A Town Art Hop is coming back to Atascadero on November 1st from 6 to 9 pm.

This event will showcase 40 local and regional artists across over thirty downtown businesses. Participating shops will be located along El Camino Real, Entrada avenue, Traffic way, and Palma avenue. Enjoy this self-guided walk through downtown Atascadero with a vibrant atmosphere, inspiring exhibits, and live music.

Also featured will be a special Dia de los Muertos group exhibit. A Town Art Hop coincides with the city of Atascadero’s fall First Friday that will feature live strolling mariachi bands, folkorico dancers, and other bits of entertainment throughout the night.

Admission to both events are free.