Officials Release Details of Arroyo Grande Fire Case 10.16.2024

On Monday evening, Arroyo Grande police received a 911 call from a home on the 200 block of Spruce street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed, said her husband, who was also assaulted, was still inside her home. Police say a fire then broke out at the home. Fire officials tried to contain the flames and prevent it from spreading. Shortly after, the primary suspect in question, 29-year-old Alan Fonseca Osio, jumped off the balcony with a knife in hand, attempting to flee and set fires to more homes. He was apprehended by police officers and a k9 unit.

The woman and husband in this incident were Osio’s father and mother. The father died at the scene due to his injuries, and the mother was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that Osio has a criminal history, has faced multiple charges, and was arrested 13 times for crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, hit-and-run, and more.

Arroyo Grande police say the investigation for this incident is ongoing.