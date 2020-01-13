Accident on 46 West 1.13.2020

An accident Saturday morning on 46 west, about one miles west of Vineyard drive. 61-year-old Julie Ellen Walton of Cayucos was driving eastbound at about 55 mph Saturday morning when she lost control of her car.

According to a CHP report, Walton admitted to highway patrol officers that she was texting on her cell phone while driving. That’s when her car drifted off the right-side of the road.

After crashing her 2019 Buick into an oak tree, her car caught on fire. That set the tree on fire.

Walton was able to free herself from the car before it was engulfed in flames, but she did suffer major injuries in the accident.

No other vehicles were involved. CHP is still investigating the incident.