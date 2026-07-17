Agriculturist of the Year and Cattleman & Cattlewoman of the Year Announced at Mid-State Fair 07.17.2026







The San Luis Obispo county Farm Bureau recognized three individuals during the California mid-state fair’s annual cattlemen and farmers day at the mid-state fair yesterday.

Every year, the Farm Bureau, cattlemen, and cattlewomen, select an individual who has best served the agricultural industry. This year, John Lacey, a longtime Farm Bureau member, was named agriculturalist of the year. The county cattlewomen’s association named Nicole Nicholson Cattlewoman of the year, recognizing her “outstanding leadership, commitment to agriculture, and education to serving both the ranching community and the central coast.” Her mother, Tracy Nicholson, was named cattlewoman of the year in 2021.

Dale Evenson has been named 2026 cattleman of the year, recognized for his lifelong dedication to ranching, agriculture, and service to the local cattle industry.