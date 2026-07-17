Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man in Los Osos For Sexual Assault of a Minor 07.17.2026

The county sheriff’s office served a search warrant on the 2100 block of Fresno street in Los Osos yesterday afternoon, as part of a sexual assault investigation.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Wayland Stronglee of Los Osos. He was booked on charges of rape by force and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. The sheriff’s office says he met the victim through social media before the assault.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information related to this case, or may have had contact with Stronglee under similar circumstances, is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office detective division.