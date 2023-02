Open enrollment is underway at Almond Acres Academy, the Charter School in Paso Robles.

Executive director Jeff Cadwallader tells KPRL now is the time to fill out the paperwork if you’d like your child to attend Almond Acres.

Cadwallader says that students have done well after attending Almond Acres Academy.

Executive director Jeff Cadwallader also says the students at Almond Acres are performing well in academic testing.

More on that tomorrow on KPRL.