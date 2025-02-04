Almond Acres Charter Academy Enrollment For 2025-26 School Year 2.04.2025

AACA Open Enrollment Press Release 2025

Enrollment for Almond Acres Charter Academy’s 2025 – 2026 school year opened on February 1st.

Enrollment will extend until March 31st at 5 pm.

Almond Acres is a tuition free K-8 school that provides families in the north county an additional choice in education, located in Paso Robles.

Campus tours and enrollment presentations will be available, the first taking place February 4th at 9 am. Other tour dates are February 12th at 6 pm, March 6th at 9 am, and March 25th at 9 am.

For more information, you can visit: almondacres.com.