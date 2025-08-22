Annual Early Warning System Siren Test Saturday – 8.22.2025

This Saturday, August 23rd, the county office of emergency services and PG&E will be conducting an annual early warning system siren test.

There will be two tests, with over 130 sirens activated simultaneously throughout the emergency planning zone. The first test will be conducted at noon, and the second will follow at 12:30 pm.

During each test, the sirens will sound for about three minutes. The early warning system sirens cover the area extending from Cayucos, to the Nipomo mesa, and through the city of San Luis Obispo.

No action is required from the public during this test.