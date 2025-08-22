Avila Community Foundation Awards $10k to County Fire Dept 8.22.2025

News Release -Aug 21 – Avila

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced that they have received a $10,000 grant from the Avila Community Foundation.

This funding, according to Cal Fire, helps support the department’s initiative to retrofit existing emergency access knox boxes with updated electronic key-locking tumblers.

Knox boxes are secure, wall-mounted key safes used by first responders to access buildings quickly and safely during emergencies. The retrofit will replace the traditional systems with modern electronic key-locking tumblers, allowing for faster, more reliable access and improved accountability through key tracking technology.

The retrofit is expected to be completed in early 2026, and will cover high-priority access points throughout the Avila Beach area.