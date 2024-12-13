Applications For Summer Concerts in the Park Talent Now Open 12.13.2024

Press Release – Call for Talent 2025

Paso Robles & Templeton are now accepting applications for bands & musical talent for the 2025 summer concerts in the park season.

The series attracts thousands of attendees to the Paso Robles downtown city park, or the Templeton park. Paso Robles concerts will take place June 12th through August 28, 2025, and will take place Thursdays from 6 to 8 pm. Press kits are due by January 31, 2025. More information can be found at: prcity.com/concertsinthepark.

For Templeton, concerts will take place on Wednesday evenings from June 11th to August 20th. Press kits must be submitted to Templeton’s recreation department by January 27, 2025. You can go to: templetoncsd.org for more information.