Lewis Flamson Placed on Lockdown on Suspicion of Gunshot Noise 12.13.2024

Press Release 12-12-24 JFJH Lockdown Press Release – Lewis Flamson Lockdown

The Paso Robles joint unified school district released a statement of a lockdown that took place yesterday afternoon at Lewis Flamson junior high.

The release says a student reported to staff there may have been a person near campus with a firearm. Shortly after, there was also a report of a loud noise. Staff initiated a lockdown, and the Paso Robles police department arrived within four minutes.

One student was searched, and several others were interviewed. After the police department determined there was no firearm, no evidence of gunfire, and no injuries or victims, the situation was determined to be a false alarm.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after.