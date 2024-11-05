Applications For Templeton CSD Committees Now Open 11.05.2024

2025 Committee Recruimtent Press Release

The Templeton Community Services District is seeking interested members of the public for serving on its various internal standing committees.

Committees meet three to five times per year, and are tasked with reviewing various projects, financial reports, and informational items to offer recommendations to the board of directors.

The committees in Templeton are: administration/finance committee, water & wastewater utilities committee, fire & emergency management committee, parks, reaction & refuse committee, and the measure a oversight committee.

Any interested members of the public should submit an application before December 16th. Committee members will be selected in January.