Seven Oaks VMP 4.11.25

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced they will be conducting a prescribed burn this week east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Seven Oaks Way and Parkhill road.

Burns will start April 15th and go through Friday, April 18th at around 10 am each day.

Cal Fire says approximately 40 acres of brush will be burned to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.