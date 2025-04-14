Paso PD Investigating Shots Fired on Park Street 4.14.2025

Shooting Press Release

The Paso Robles police department responded to reports of gunshots Saturday, April 12th, at around 8:20 pm.

A release by the department says the gunshots were heard around the 3500 block of Park street. While police were en route, dispatchers were notified of a male subject arriving at a hospital seeking treatment for two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release says.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located multiple shell casings on the roadway. The victim was able to provide limited details of the incident, the release says. He describes the suspect as a slender male wearing a black ski mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans.

The Paso police department is still actively investigating this incident.