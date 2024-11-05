Cal Fire Conducting Prescribed Burns This Week East of Santa Margarita 11.05.2024

News Release 11-4-24

Cal Fire, in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo county air pollution control district & other agencies will once more be conducting a series of prescribed burns east of Santa Margarita.

The burns will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, November 6th, and Thursday the 7th. The burns will take place approximately 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Las Pilitas road and Parkhill road.

Approximately 220 acres of hazardous vegetation will be burned, aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the region, and promoting a healthier and more balanced environment.