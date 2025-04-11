Vistra Withdraws Application For Battery Storage System in Morro Bay 4.11.2025

The city of Morro Bay announced Vistra Energy has formally declared their intent to withdraw its application for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the city.

The process first began in December 2020, when Vistra first submitted their application for the storage facility on a former power plant property.

Earlier this year, following concerns raised by community members about the safety and impacts of a storage facility, the Morro Bay city council approved an urgency ordinance to prevent grid-scale BESS facilities until January, 2027.

The city says they are not aware of Vistra’s future plans for the power plant property now that they have withdrawn, but will provide updates to the community as they become available.