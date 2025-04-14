El Camino Real to Have Intermittent Detours & Closures This Week 4.14.2025

Starting today, and lasting until April 18th, El Camino Real, from Traffic Way to highway 41, in Atascadero will be subject to temporary detours and intermittent closures.

The city has planned these detours to take advantage of the reduced congestion of school traffic during spring break. North and southbound traffic on some parts of El Camino Real will be detoured to Traffic Way, West Mall, and East Mall before returning to El Camino Real or highway 41.

The city advises motorists to pay close attention to directional signs along the temporary detour routes.

The city also says downtown remains open, including access to sidewalks, surrounding streets, and businesses for the duration.