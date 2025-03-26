Applications Open For 2025 CA Mid-State Fair Contests 3.26.2025

The California mid-state fair announced that competition handbooks for its 2025 horse show, livestock, and still exhibits are now available.

Still exhibits welcomes adult and youth for fine arts, home arts, photography, farm art, produce, and more. The deadline to register is June 3, 2025. Livestock entries are due June 1st.

Additionally, featured contests are making a return “bigger and bolder than ever,” according to the fair. Sign-ups are open for the cheesecake, salsa making, unique leather craft, Kentucky derby hat, horseshoe arrangement, and best themed 3d jockey or horse contests.

This year’s theme for the mid-state fair is “Off To The Races.”

The 2025 mid-state fair runs July 16th to the 27th.