Applications Open For Cambria CSD Parks & Recreation 9.25.2025

The Cambria Community Services District announced that it is accepting applications for its parks, recreation, and open space committee.

The CSD is seeking to fill two seats on this committee. Applicants must live and be registered to vote in CSD boundaries. Candidates selected to serve will do so until February 13, 2027.

The Cambria CSD board of directors will consider all applications and appoint committee members during the October 9th regular board meeting for the Cambria CSD at 10 am.

Applications can be found at: cambriacsd.org.