Arroyo Grande Murder Suspect May Not Be Competent Enough to Stand Trial 9.25.2025

35-year-old Oceano resident Fritz Schnoor may not be competent to stand trial, according to a judge in his first hearing.

Schnoor is accused of breaking into the home of Joseph and Cynthia Giambalvo in Arroyo Grande on September 17th, stabbing the husband and wife. Cynthia died from her injuries after being transferred to a hospital.

Schnoor faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and burglary. According to court records, Schnoor has a history of mental illness, as well as a history of targeting the Giambalvos.

He will be evaluated by a mental health professional to determine whether he understands the charges against him, and is scheduled to reappear in court October 21st.