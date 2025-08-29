Applications Open For Several Commissions in the City of Paso Robles 8.29.2025

Airport Commission 2025 Notice for Accepting Applications for New Term – Annual Recruitment

Applications are now open for several commissions in the city of Paso Robles.

The airport commission has applications open for three upcoming vacancies. The commission supports the Paso Robles city council by gathering public input on the operation and future development of the Paso Robles airport, offering advice and making decisions in areas delegated by council. Applicants must qualify as either an “airport stakeholder” or a “community resource,” as defined in the application.

The housing constraints & opportunities committee is also accepting applications. They are tasked with reviewing housing issues and making recommendations to the city council on ways to increase housing production. For the open seats, the city is seeking appointees affiliated with one of the following: the Homebuilders Association of the Central Coast, the Paso Robles/Templeton chamber of commerce, and a real estate agent working within the city of Paso Robles.

Finally, there is a mid-term vacancy for one seat in the housing authority. This oversees affordable housing for low and moderate-income residents to the city of Paso Robles. The seat is only for applicants age 62 or older, and must be a resident of Oak Park, Sunrise Villas, or River Walk Terrace.

Applications for all three commissions are due September 25th.