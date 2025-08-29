Paso Robles Weekly Project Report 8.29.2025

Weekly Project Update AUG 29th

Paso Robles public works has released another weekly project report for upcoming and ongoing projects in the city.

For Creston road improvements, the contractor continues to raise utility lids and apply pavement striping to asphalt. The traffic signal at Walnut and Bolen drive is expected to activate sometime next week.

In the downtown parking lot next to Marv’s Pizza, construction is expected to begin September 8th, and will be performed in stages to provide access to the surrounding businesses at all times.

Backfilling of the retaining wall has been completed for the parking lot at Railroad and 12th street. Trenching for electrical and irrigation will continue for the next week along with the construction of curb islands.

Due to a delivery delay, the installation of the pedestrian beacon near Lewis Flamson junior high has been postponed.