Arrest For Assault With a Deadly Weapon in Paso Robles 8.05.2024

08042024 Press Release

Early Sunday morning, the Paso Robles police department responded to a report of a stabbing victim in the city, who was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The report came in at around 2:07 am, and an investigation revealed the reported altercation took place at the 3300 block of Vine street. Police identified 32-year-old Alberto Cruznieves of Paso Robles as the suspect, who fled the scene in a vehicle after the stabbing.

The release says that Kern county area CHP officers located Cruznieves in a vehicle, and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for assault with a deadly weapon.