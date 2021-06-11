Arrest in Santa Maria 6.11.2021

A Santa Maria man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Memorial Day weekend.

18-year-old Fernando Camarillo accused of shooting 38-year-old Rafael Santos Toribio of Santa Maria during an altercation in the area of Boon and Curryer streets. Officers arriving at the scene found Toribio lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He died later at a local hospital.

At this point, gang involvement has not been determined. The murder is still under investigation.

It’s the fifth homicide in Santa Maria so far this year.